Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 38,540 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.