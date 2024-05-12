Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.