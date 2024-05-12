Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 53,463 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

