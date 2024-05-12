Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RFV stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.76 and a fifty-two week high of $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $313.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

