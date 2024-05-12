Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 150.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,381 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

