Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of HP by 18.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in HP by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,736 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HP by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 262,099 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in HP by 6.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HP by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,583 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile



HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

