Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $323,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.