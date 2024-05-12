Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,774 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 900,627 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 955,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.