Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,343 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,662,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,449,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $108.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

