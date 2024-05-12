Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after buying an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.94 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

