Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,950 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 227,003 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,341 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 901.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 189,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,087,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $64.21 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

