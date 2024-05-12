Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,061 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 338,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 383,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

