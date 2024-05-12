Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30,657 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPG opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $86.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.