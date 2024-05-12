Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEAD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1,039.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS LEAD opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.00. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16.

About Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

