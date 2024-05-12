Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 20.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in GSK by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,246 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 8.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at $1,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

