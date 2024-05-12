Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $158.79.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.