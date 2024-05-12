Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,313 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

