Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,510 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $101.53 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

