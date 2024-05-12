Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 29 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $523.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.06 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

