Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,417 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $74.26.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

