Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,056 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,592,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $52.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

