ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBF. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 25.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,655 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $24.38 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.