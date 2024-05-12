ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 6,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 28,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

