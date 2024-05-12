Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.38

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 877331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Prosus Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

