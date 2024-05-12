Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.87 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

