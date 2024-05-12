Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Trading 0.5% Higher

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. 4,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 3,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.