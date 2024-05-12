QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.36 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 91,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 113,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.53 ($0.07).

QUIZ Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.94.

About QUIZ

(Get Free Report)

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.