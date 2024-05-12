Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.59% of Radian Group worth $113,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Radian Group Company Profile



Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

