Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 217,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 129,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Radius Gold Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Radius Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.