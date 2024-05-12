Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after buying an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $84,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $167.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

