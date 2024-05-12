Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

