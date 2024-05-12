Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDDT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Reddit from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 54.87.

Reddit Trading Up 6.8 %

RDDT opened at 53.53 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 1-year low of 37.35 and a 1-year high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $82,167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $2,057,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

