Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $61.00 at Roth Mkm

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 54.87.

RDDT opened at 53.53 on Wednesday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 37.35 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reddit will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $2,057,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $1,111,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

