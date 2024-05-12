Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $898,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 27.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RSG opened at $189.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.39. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

