Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RVLV. Wedbush increased their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Revolve Group Stock Down 1.5 %

RVLV stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Revolve Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Revolve Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

