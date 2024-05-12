Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,185 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $46,872.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400,160 shares in the company, valued at $30,737,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hagerty Stock Performance

HGTY stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 0.77. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hagerty Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

