Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,185 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $46,872.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400,160 shares in the company, valued at $30,737,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hagerty Stock Performance
HGTY stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 0.77. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
