Robert Robotti Sells 1,494 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.53, for a total value of $160,649.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,854,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TDW stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.21. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tidewater by 32,536.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after buying an additional 2,073,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,043,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after buying an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,898,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDW. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

