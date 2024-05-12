Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of HOOD opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 1.74. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock valued at $38,927,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 453,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

