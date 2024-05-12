Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

RBLX opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 980.82% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,338. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

