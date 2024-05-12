Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 980.82% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,194,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

