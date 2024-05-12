RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Shares Up 3.4%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

RTL Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

RTL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. RTL Group’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

