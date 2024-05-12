Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (RWAYZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RWAYZ opened at $25.30 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
