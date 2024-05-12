Ryan Mcmonagle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,211.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CTOS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

