Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.27% of Sandstorm Gold worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after acquiring an additional 657,177 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

