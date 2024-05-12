Sara Kathleen Hyzer Buys 213 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $232.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.45. WD-40 has a one year low of $182.53 and a one year high of $278.78.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDFC

Institutional Trading of WD-40

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.