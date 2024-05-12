Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Acquires C$40,176.00 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34.

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.27 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.87 and a 12-month high of C$11.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.00.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SES shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SES

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.