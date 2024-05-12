ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $830.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

NYSE NOW opened at $729.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $446.65 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $718.91.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 4,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.