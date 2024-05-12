SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) PT Raised to $67.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 71.07.

Shares of SN stock opened at 71.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is 53.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 53.21. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 72.57.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

