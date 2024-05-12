Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $66.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

NYSE FOUR opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after buying an additional 881,216 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after purchasing an additional 561,707 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

