Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

